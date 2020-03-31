Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.55 Million Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 161.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Qualys worth $22,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Qualys by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. ValuEngine cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $945,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,355 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

