Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.36 Million Position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 726,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.65% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $22,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Shares of SPH stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.70 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.