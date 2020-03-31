Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.21 Million Holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 146.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239,869 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FGL were worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FGL by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FGL by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 138,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FGL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FGL by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FG opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. FGL Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. FGL’s payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FGL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

