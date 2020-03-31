Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.07 Million Stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 574.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.11.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 3.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.