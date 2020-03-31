Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816,799 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $21,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 347,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

