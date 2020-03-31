Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $20.81 Million Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,510 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $20,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Cedar Fair news, VP Milkie Duffield acquired 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,556.20. Also, COO Tim Fisher acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $100,027.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FUN opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.28%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

