Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $20.67 Million Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $20,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 66,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 470.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 268,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

