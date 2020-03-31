Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 437,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $21,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

