Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Neogen worth $20,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neogen by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 26,295 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Neogen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Neogen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.31. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,001 shares of company stock worth $245,627 and have sold 75,477 shares worth $5,106,022. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

