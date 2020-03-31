Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 840,004 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 156.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,004 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.55% of Wabash National worth $20,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:WNC opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.97. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

