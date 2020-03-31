Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 571,839 Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 913.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,839 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Aircastle worth $20,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aircastle by 83,400.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Aircastle by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYR stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Aircastle Limited has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. Analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aircastle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

