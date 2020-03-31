Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 2,354 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,568,000 after buying an additional 1,216,954 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CRH by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,964,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,818,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 586,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays downgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

CRH stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.7042 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

