Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 22,645 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

