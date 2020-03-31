Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.38% of Falcon Minerals worth $20,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLMN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals Corp has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 million. Research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 174.19%.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

