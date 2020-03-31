Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 208,333 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 440.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,157.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of AIMC opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.