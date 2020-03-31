Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 166,971 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,971 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Umpqua worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,321,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,099,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 460,700 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $7,398,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 411,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

