Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 110,073 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.92% of Ducommun worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Paulson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,512. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,760. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $277.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCO. TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

