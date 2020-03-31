Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.48. Golden Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

