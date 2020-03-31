Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Trading Up 1.5%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSE:GSV) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.67, approximately 212,033 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 455,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.17 million and a PE ratio of -18.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97.

About Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

