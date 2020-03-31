Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.15% of Gogo worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gogo by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Gogo Inc has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

GOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

