Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Global Brokerage Inc (OTCMKTS:GLBR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Global Brokerage shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 3,744 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Global Brokerage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLBR)

Global brokerage, Inc, formerly FXCM Inc (FXCM), is engaged in providing online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contract for difference (CFD) trading, spread betting and related services. The Company owns over 50% of FXCM Group, LLC (FXCM Group). FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty.

