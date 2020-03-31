Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $19.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $12.73 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,393 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,114,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,005 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

