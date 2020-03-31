Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GILT. ValuEngine lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of GILT opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth $11,426,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,960,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

