German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,040 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 783 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 15,000 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $402,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,839.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,831 shares of company stock valued at $858,496 over the last 90 days. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GABC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

