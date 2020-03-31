FY2020 EPS Estimates for Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) Lowered by Analyst

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Strad Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.10 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Strad Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.00 million.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Strad Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.39 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Strad Energy Services stock opened at C$1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76. Strad Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$2.36.

About Strad Energy Services

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

