FY2020 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

PAYX opened at $64.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,255,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,388,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

