FY2020 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($3.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

OXY stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

