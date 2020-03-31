FY2020 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.61.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FBK. Stephens raised their price objective on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.00. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 156,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

