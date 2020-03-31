FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Co raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $26,081,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

