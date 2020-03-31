FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) Issued By Raymond James

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Western Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Western Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Western Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE WRG opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.29. Western Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

