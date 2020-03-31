FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Issued By Raymond James

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.80 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.85.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 million and a PE ratio of 20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.52. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$4.05.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.87 million.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,080.66. Insiders purchased a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835 over the last ninety days.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.