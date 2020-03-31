FW Thorpe plc (TFW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TFW stock opened at GBX 263.85 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.93 million and a P/E ratio of 19.12. FW Thorpe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 363.32 ($4.78).

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 5.04 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

