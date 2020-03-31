Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,993,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 799,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

