Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Trading 1.9% Higher

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, approximately 18,038 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 million and a PE ratio of 61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.54, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

About Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN)

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.