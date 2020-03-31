Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXN. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.