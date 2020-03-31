Flash (FLASH) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Flash has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flash has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.02571304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00194612 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00045487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 91.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

