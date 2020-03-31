Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FBC. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE FBC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 399,856 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 267,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 456,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

