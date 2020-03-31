First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Shares Down 1.7%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, approximately 6,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

