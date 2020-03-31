First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,558 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

FE opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

