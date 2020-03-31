First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,226 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,226 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,245.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 1,534,055 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 over the last three months.

Pinterest stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

