First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,736 Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of ETRN opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 35,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.