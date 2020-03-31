First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $509,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hubbell by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBB. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of HUBB opened at $112.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $138.87. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

