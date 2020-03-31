First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.35. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

