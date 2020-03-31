First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after purchasing an additional 636,305 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 858,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $31,380.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,291.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $37,279.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at $422,132.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.