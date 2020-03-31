First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,648,000 after buying an additional 2,482,230 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 53,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

