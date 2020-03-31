Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.01.

NYSE:RACE opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.26. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $180.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.12.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,788,000 after purchasing an additional 164,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 187,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $194,265,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,128,000 after purchasing an additional 367,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

