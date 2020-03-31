FBR (ASX:FBR) Shares Down 100%

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR) shares fell 100% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.02 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.02 ($0.01), 2,808,022 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5,292.00 ($3,753.19).

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.04.

In related news, insider Grant Anderson acquired 666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.02 ($21,276.61).

