FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Down 2.4%

FairFX Group Plc (LON:EQLS) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.55 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.29), approximately 97,303 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.45 ($0.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on FairFX Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 million and a PE ratio of 18.58.

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

