F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce sales of $574.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $587.77 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $544.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

FFIV stock opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $132.99. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $168.94.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

