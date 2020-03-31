Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,007,100 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 26,350,000 shares. Currently, 35.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 475,554 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 163,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,770 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

